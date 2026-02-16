403
Ukrainian Delegation Travels to Geneva
(MENAFN) The Ukrainian delegation has set off for Geneva, where another phase of U.S.-brokered peace discussions with Russia is slated for Feb. 17-18, according to Kyrylo Budanov, head of Office of the President of Ukraine, who made the announcement on Monday.
Posting on Telegram, Budanov shared an image featuring himself alongside two fellow members of the delegation standing before a railway carriage.
"Heading to Geneva. The next round of negotiations is ahead. On the way, we will discuss the lessons of our history with our colleagues and look for the right conclusions. Ukraine's interests must be protected," he wrote.
Earlier this year, the inaugural round of three-party security consultations between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States was convened in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 23-24. The Moscow delegation was headed by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.
A subsequent round of talks was conducted at the same venue on Feb. 4-5.
Last week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the upcoming phase of negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict would again proceed in a trilateral Russian-American-Ukrainian format and is planned for Feb. 17-18 in Geneva, Switzerland.
