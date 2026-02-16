403
EU’s Kallas Compares Bloc to Team of Superheroes
(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas likened the European Union to a team of superheroes, highlighting the bloc’s focus on defense, expansion, and international trade, during a panel at the Munich Security Conference.
Invoking Marvel Comics’ famous rallying cry, she said: “Europeans, assemble!” and described the EU as “dusting off our capes, pulling on our boots, revving up our engines.” The playful reference was also part of the panel’s title. Kallas argued that the EU’s three core priorities—protecting against Russia, expanding to counter perceived “Russian imperialism,” and securing foreign trade agreements—define the bloc’s purpose much like the choices define comic book heroes.
Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev mocked Kallas, suggesting she was turning to comic books to become “very smart” through reading.
Kallas pushed back against criticisms from the US that Europe is in decline or at risk of “civilizational erasure.” She also claimed that Russia’s economy is “in shreds” following EU energy sanctions, despite the resulting loss of affordable fuel contributing to slower industrial growth across the EU.
Her remarks highlighted the EU’s emphasis on unity and self-image as a proactive, values-driven actor amid rising tensions with Moscow, even as the bloc continues to face internal economic and security challenges.
