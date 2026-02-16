403
Deadly Attack in Northern Nigeria Leaves Six Dead
(MENAFN) At least six people were killed on Sunday after armed assailants stormed communities in northern Nigeria’s Niger State, according to authorities.
Wasiu Abiodun, who speaks for the state police command, said roughly 200 armed men launched coordinated assaults on villages in the Borgu area. He confirmed that six residents lost their lives, while several others were wounded or taken hostage. During the violence, attackers also set fire to a police station and multiple homes.
However, some local outlets have reported a significantly higher toll, claiming that as many as 32 people may have been killed in the raids.
Nigeria continues to grapple with persistent insecurity across several regions. In addition to criminal gangs operating in the north, extremist factions such as Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province remain active.
Abductions for ransom have become widespread in parts of the country, even though kidnapping is legally punishable by death. Armed groups frequently target rural communities, educational institutions, and travelers in northern Nigeria as part of their ransom-driven operations.
