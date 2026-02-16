CBSE Makes First Class 10 Board Exam Mandatory From 2026

CBSE has made it compulsory for Class 10 students to appear in the first board exam when the two-exam system begins in 2026. Students missing three or more subjects will be placed in the Essential Repeat category and can appear only next year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that Class 10 students must appear in the first board examination when the new two-exam system begins in 2026. Officials said students who do not attempt at least three subjects in the first edition will be placed in the 'Essential Repeat' category and will have to take the main examination only in the next academic year.

The clarification was issued after CBSE received requests from parents and schools asking whether students who miss the first exam could directly appear in the second one. The board has now made it clear that this will not be allowed.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said all students must take the first exam. Those who pass will be allowed to improve their marks in up to three subjects. The improvement option will be available for subjects such as Science, Mathematics, Social Science and languages.

However, students who fail to appear in three or more subjects in the first exam will not be eligible for the second exam. Such candidates will be marked under the 'Essential Repeat' category and will be required to reappear the following year during the main board examinations scheduled in February.

Students who receive a compartment in the first exam will be allowed to appear in the second exam under the compartment category.

CBSE has also stated that additional subjects will not be permitted after passing Class 10. Students will not be allowed to take stand-alone subjects separately after clearing the examination.

Officials further said that if a student misses three or more subjects in the main examination for any reason, the student cannot appear in the second board exam under the current policy. CBSE has also clarified that requests seeking relaxation in this rule will not be considered.

Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 are set to begin on Tuesday. More than 46 lakh students from India and abroad are expected to appear this year, making it one of the largest school-level examination exercises in the world.

The new two-exam format for Class 10 is being introduced as part of reforms suggested in the National Education Policy 2020.

The National Education Policy recommends major changes to the examination structure. The aim is to reduce stress, improve learning outcomes and discourage dependence on coaching centres.

The policy proposes that board exams should test understanding rather than memorisation. It also encourages flexibility, allowing students to choose subjects based on their interests and abilities.

According to the policy, redesigning the board examination system will support holistic development. Officials say the new structure is intended to make assessment more student-friendly while maintaining academic standards.

Education experts believe the compulsory first exam rule will ensure fairness and consistency when the two-exam model is implemented nationwide.