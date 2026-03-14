Global Baku Forum Discusses Ethics And Governance Of Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - AzerNews) As part of the XIII Global Baku Forum, a panel discussion on “Digital Future: Artificial Intelligence, Governance, and Ethics of Innovation” was held.

AzerNEWS reports that participants discussed potential risks and challenges associated with the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

During the discussion, Mari Kiviniemi emphasized that for people to trust AI, society must learn to regulate and manage its development.

“According to a survey conducted in the United States last December, 77% of Americans expressed concern that AI could pose a threat to humanity, and 68% said they would not trust AI to make decisions on their behalf without oversight,” she noted.

Kiviniemi added that effective regulators responsible for safe AI use require transparent mechanisms, protection of personal data, and full inclusivity, ensuring that all segments of the population have equal access to modern technologies.

Tulia Akson stressed that national parliaments should have the authority to hear representatives of AI-developing companies in order to answer relevant committee questions:

“The problem is that private companies do not report directly to parliaments. At the same time, they produce products later used worldwide,” she said.

Meanwhile, Silvana Koch-Mehrin stated that AI can be effectively regulated.