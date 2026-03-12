Indian Railways Boosts Safety, Efficiency With Advanced AI/ML Systems

Indian Railways is actively enhancing its safety and operational efficiency through the deployment of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) devices and smart monitoring systems. Key initiatives include the development of the TRI-Netra system by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) to assist loco pilots in foggy and adverse weather conditions, and the installation of 24 Wheel Impact Load Detectors (WILD) systems and 25 Online Monitoring of Rolling Stock (OMRS) systems for real-time monitoring of wheel and bearing health.

Deployment of Advanced Monitoring Systems

This system comprises optical cameras, infra-red camera and ranging devices (e.g. Radar/Lidar) & AI to create a real-time, enhanced vision system for assisting Loco pilots. Machine Vision Inspection Systems (MVIS) and Integrated Track Monitoring Systems (ITMS) are also being utilised on a pilot basis for detecting defects in moving trains and railway tracks, respectively. The goal is to leverage technology for better track maintenance planning, improved reliability of assets, and overall operational efficiency.

Machine Vision Inspection Systems (MVIS) is an Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) based system which generates alerts on detecting any hanging, loose or missing components of moving trains. Three (03) MVIS have been installed in Northeast Frontier Railway, two (02) in Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) and one (01) in South East Central Railway on a pilot basis for freight stock. Further, an MoU has been signed between IR and DFCCIL to induct four (04) MVIS over the IR network for freight stock. Also, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) has taken up the development of MVIS for rolling stock in collaboration with the industry through an Expression of Interest (EoI).

Along with that, 3 Integrated Track Monitoring Systems (ITMS) were deployed for AI-based Inspection and Monitoring of Track Components.

Rail Tech Policy to Foster Innovation

Further, to support the development of cost-effective, implementable and scalable solutions, including those based on AI and data-driven technologies, a new policy called the Rail Tech Policy has been adopted on 26.02.2026 by IR, and a portal () has been launched to facilitate participation of innovators and startups. The proposed Rail Tech Policy incorporates features such as a single-stage detailed submission of proposals by the Innovator. Other than that, Provision for submission of proposals for self-initiated challenges by the Innovator on the Rail Tech Portal and a provision for funding on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis between Indian Railways and the Innovator, with the maximum grant for prototype development and trials. (ANI)

