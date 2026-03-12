Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Healthcare Takes Step Towards Digitalisation


2026-03-12 02:06:48
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On Thursday, the Swiss House of Representatives voted 128 to 62 in favour of a revision of the Therapeutic Products Act that would require digital prescriptions and medication plans. The goal is to improve patient safety. Select your language
Keystone-SDA
The revision should enable the law to keep pace with developments in medicine to ensure patient safety. The prescribing, dispensing and use of medicines can give rise to misunderstandings and errors that put patients at risk.

In future, prescriptions and medication plans will be provided in digital form. This will enable them to be read unambiguously and transmitted digitally.

“Progress in digitalisation in this area will significantly improve patient safety,” said Patrick Hässig from the Liberal Green party.

