Swiss Healthcare Takes Step Towards Digitalisation

The revision should enable the law to keep pace with developments in medicine to ensure patient safety. The prescribing, dispensing and use of medicines can give rise to misunderstandings and errors that put patients at risk.

In future, prescriptions and medication plans will be provided in digital form. This will enable them to be read unambiguously and transmitted digitally.

“Progress in digitalisation in this area will significantly improve patient safety,” said Patrick Hässig from the Liberal Green party.

Translated from French by AI/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....