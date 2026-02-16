403
Bangladesh Invites S. Asian Diplomats to Swearing-In of New Government
(MENAFN) Bangladesh has extended invitations to senior diplomats from South Asian nations to attend the swearing-in ceremony for the country’s newly elected government in Dhaka, following last week’s general elections, according to official announcements.
The newly elected lawmakers and Cabinet members will take their oaths on Tuesday, marking the first parliamentary session since the 2024 uprising that ended the 15-year leadership of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin will administer the oaths to lawmakers, while the president will swear in the Cabinet.
Consistent with tradition, the ceremony will host foreign ministers and top diplomats from SAARC member states, including Afghanistan, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and others, in front of the parliament building.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which secured a two-thirds majority with 209 of 300 seats, will form the government, with party leader Tarique Rahman set to assume the role of prime minister. In the election, the BNP received 49.97% of the vote, while the Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance obtained 31.76%, and the National Citizen Party (NCP), associated with the 2024 uprising, earned 3.5%.
Although the Jamaat alliance accepted the overall results after winning 77 seats, it has requested a recount in 32 constituencies, citing alleged irregularities and manipulation during vote counting, and has announced plans for protests.
