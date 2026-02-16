403
Two Mine Workers Get Killed in Armed Attack on Vehicle in Iran
(MENAFN) Two people were killed and two others injured on Sunday in an armed assault targeting a vehicle transporting mine workers in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran.
According to Iranian media, unidentified gunmen opened fire on the vehicle while it was en route, leaving casualties and prompting a rapid response from local authorities. The attack occurred in a region that has previously seen sporadic violence, though details about the motive or the attackers remain unclear.
Zahedan’s police chief said that security forces are actively investigating the incident and working to apprehend the perpetrators, emphasizing that efforts are ongoing to ensure the safety of workers and residents in the area. Local officials have urged vigilance while promising increased security measures in response to the attack.
The incident highlights continuing security challenges in Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders both Pakistan and Afghanistan and has occasionally been the site of armed clashes, smuggling, and other violence affecting civilians and workers.
