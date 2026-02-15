Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan's Family Doctor Denied From Meeting Him, Says Sister

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khanum spoke out against Khan's treatment in jail and his worsening health.

Khan has been in jail for over 800 days and his plight has been deteriorating, raising serious concerns about his treatment in the jail.

Khanum vented her frustration out in a post on X. She wrote, "Our demand has been clear from the beginning: Imran Khan has to be examined and treated by specialist doctors in the presence of his personal doctor (Asim Yousaf) along with a family member present at Shifa International in Islamabad."

"The government rejected the specialist recommended by our doctors, so they were provided with alternative names. We had given Uzma Khan's name to represent our family. We were told that Imran Khan's sisters will not be permitted and we must provide an alternative name to represent the family. We then gave them our cousin Nausherwan Burki's name to represent the family. We are very disturbed when they rejected his name as well," she wrote further.

"This is unacceptable! Our concerns are growing as to why are they rejecting our family member to be present? Are both names (Uzma and Nausherwan) being rejected because they are highly qualified doctors?" she added.

Earlier, a medical team examined PTI founder's at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Sunday, conducting an eye check-up that lasted about an hour, sources told Dawn.

The examination followed a Supreme Court order issued after Imran claimed on February 12 that his right eye retained only 15 per cent vision.

The court directed the formation of a medical board to assess his condition and allowed him to speak with his children before February 16. The outlet reported that although government officials hinted on Saturday that Imran would be transferred to a hospital, no transfer had taken place by Sunday afternoon.

At 3.45pm, Imran's sister, Noreen Khanum, posted on X that an ambulance had arrived at the jail to move him to a hospital.

She added, "But, this is unacceptable to us without us and Khan sahib's personal doctors being taken into confidence."

The jail superintendent dismissed reports of a transfer as a "rumour", stating that Imran was only undergoing an examination.

"The medical team will examine Imran's eyes, conduct different tests, and decide whether there is a requirement to move him to a hospital or if he can be retained in jail and continue the treatment here," the superintendent said.

Sources told Dawn that a team of five doctors conducted a detailed eye examination, collected blood samples, and measured blood pressure.



