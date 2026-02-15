Minister Of Municipality Announces Launch Of Sustainable Agricultural Production Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Municipality, HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah has announced the launch of the "Sustainable Agricultural Production Award," effective this year.

This initiative aims to recognise farmers as well as livestock and fish producers for adopting best modern agricultural practices and implementing sustainability and quality standards, thus contributing to achieving national food security goals and Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Ministry of Municipality explained in a statement today that the award provides a competitive platform to stimulate a genuine shift towards more efficient, higher-quality, and more sustainable agricultural production.

In this context, Assistant Undersecretary for Agriculture and Food Security, Eng. Fahd Mohammed Al Qahtani explained that the award will be implemented according to a well-defined timeline. This will begin with the formation of the Board of Trustees and the establishment of criteria, followed by the launch of the award's website and the opening of nominations in April 2026. Field visits will then be conducted for eligible applicants, culminating in the honoring and awarding of prizes to the winning farmers, livestock breeders, and fish farmers during the award's inaugural cycle next year at AgriteQ 2027.

Al Qahtani added that the award is not merely a symbolic gesture, but a genuine incentive to improve the quality of local production, enhance its competitiveness, and encourage innovation in the agricultural sector, which is a fundamental pillar of the state's food security strategy.

The award encompasses four main categories: protected vegetable farms (in large, medium, and small categories), date palm farms, livestock production (productive farms and ranches), and fish production (fish farms and outstanding fishermen).

The award is conferred based on precise scientific and technical evaluation criteria that include sustainability, the use of modern technologies, biosecurity, good agricultural practices, product quality and residue-free status, and the efficiency of farm management and marketing systems.

This initiative is part of a package of programs and projects launched by the Ministry to support farmers and producers, improve the efficiency of agricultural, livestock, and fisheries production, and achieve environmental and economic sustainability.