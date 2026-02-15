Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Giovanni Strona

Giovanni Strona


2026-02-15 01:07:46
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Joint Research Centre (JRC)
Profile Articles Activity

I am currently a senior researcher at the European Commission's Joint Research Centre, in Ispra, Italy. I was formerly an Associate Professor in Ecological Data Sciences at the University of Helsinki, in Finland. I am a quantitative ecologist working at the interface between ecology, computer science and physics, trying to unravel the mechanisms controlling the responses of complex natural systems to the multi-faceted threats of Global Change. I am particularly interested in how the effects of diversity loss can propagate through species interaction networks, and in how co-evolutionary and ecological factors can affect this process.

Experience
  • 2022–present Senior Researcher, European Commission
  • 2020–2022 Associate Professor, University of Helsinki

The Conversation

MENAFN15022026000199003603ID1110742731



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search