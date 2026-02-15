Giovanni Strona

Joint Research Centre (JRC)

I am currently a senior researcher at the European Commission's Joint Research Centre, in Ispra, Italy. I was formerly an Associate Professor in Ecological Data Sciences at the University of Helsinki, in Finland. I am a quantitative ecologist working at the interface between ecology, computer science and physics, trying to unravel the mechanisms controlling the responses of complex natural systems to the multi-faceted threats of Global Change. I am particularly interested in how the effects of diversity loss can propagate through species interaction networks, and in how co-evolutionary and ecological factors can affect this process.



2022–present Senior Researcher, European Commission 2020–2022 Associate Professor, University of Helsinki

