India's Hardik Pandya Biggest Threat To Pakistan, Says Umar Gul Ahead Of T20 Game

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Former Pakistan cricketer Umar Gul picked Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya as someone who can be threatening to Pakistan ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. He also predicted Pakistan as the likely winners for the much-awaited clash.

Speaking on the Mr Cricket UAE podcast, Umar Gul highlighted Hardik Pandya as India's key threat against Pakistan, describing him as calm, composed, and dangerous. He stressed that Pandya's wicket would be vital, praising his powerful ball-striking and smart shot selection as qualities that set him apart.

Recommended For You

"One player who is really calm, composed, and can be threatening for Pakistan is Hardik Pandya. His wicket will be extremely crucial. His ball-striking and shot selection separate him from the rest," Umar Gul said.

Umar Gul said the India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026 match will be played under immense pressure and said that he believes it's an even contest overall, but feels Pakistan have the edge due to the conditions at R Premadasa.

"These matches carry truckloads of pressure. I think there are 50-50 chances for both sides, but Pakistan is likely to win based on the condition," the former Pakistan cricketer said.

Gul also expressed concern over India's middle order, saying, "I think India's middle order hasn't delivered as expected in the last two games. With tough opponents coming up, this is a concern they must address."

Gul added that if Abhishek Sharma regains full fitness, he would slot straight into the XI, replacing Sanju Samson.

"Abhishek Sharma is a top T20 player. If he regains fitness, he walks straight into India's XI, and Sanju Samson would have to warm the bench again."

Umar Gul noted Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav's strong record against Pakistan and said the Colombo conditions could prompt India to include him in the XI in place of a seamer, possibly resting Arshdeep Singh to maintain batting depth.

"Kuldeep has a really good track record against Pakistan. Considering conditions in Colombo, India would draft Kuldeep into the XI at the expense of a seamer. They wouldn't want to compromise their batting, so Arshdeep Singh may be rested," Umar Gul said.

Umar Gul, speaking on Babar Azam vs Fakhar Zaman debate, said the debate is understandable, calling Babar Pakistan's best player, but suggested Fakhar Zaman may be more suited to No. 4 due to his power-hitting. However, he added that Babar's recent innings against USA has boosted his confidence.

"It's a hotly debated topic. Babar Azam is Pakistan's best player, but Fakhar Zaman is better suited to bat at No. 4 because of his power-hitting. That said, Babar's recent knock against the USA has given him confidence, and nobody can question his class," Umar Gul said.

Gul believes the management should stick with Usman Khan, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter who has scored consecutive ducks in the two World Cup 2026 matches his team has played so far.

"I think the team management should give another opportunity to Usman Khan. They trust him, and that's why they prefer him over Nafay. Pakistan should avoid experimenting and back the same XI," Umar Gul said.

Notably, both India and Pakistan have clashed eight times in the T20 World Cup history but have only managed to win just one game, with India holding a 7-1 advantage over the arch-rivals.

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far. Both have registered victories in those games. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands and USA.

While the Suryakumar Yadav-led India are placed on top of Group A standings with four points and the Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, Pakistan are placed second with four points, too, and an NRR of +0.932. )



Suryakumar leads from front as India down US in T20 World Cup

India's captain Suryakumar says India v Pakistan 'not just another game' India to travel to Colombo despite Pakistan's boycott call, captain Suryakumar Yadav says

ALSO READ