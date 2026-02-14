Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Expresses Solidarity With Afghanistan, Offers Condolences For The Victims Of The Landslide In Kapisa Province

Qatar Expresses Solidarity With Afghanistan, Offers Condolences For The Victims Of The Landslide In Kapisa Province


2026-02-14 07:11:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan following a landslide that occurred in Kapisa Province, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, the Afghan caretaker government, and the people of Afghanistan, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

MENAFN14022026000063011010ID1110742281



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search