Qatar Expresses Solidarity With Afghanistan, Offers Condolences For The Victims Of The Landslide In Kapisa Province
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan following a landslide that occurred in Kapisa Province, resulting in deaths and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, the Afghan caretaker government, and the people of Afghanistan, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
