Press Conference Held In Yerevan After Azerbaijanarmenia Civil Society Talks

MENAFN - AzerNews) A press conference was held on February 14 in Armenia following a roundtable discussion between representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society under the framework of the“Peace Bridge” initiative.

AzerNEWS reports that the event brought together expanded delegations from both sides for in-depth bilateral talks.

The Azerbaijani delegation had arrived in Armenia on February 13 to take part in the roundtable discussions aimed at fostering dialogue and confidence-building between the two societies. The meeting follows earlier exchanges between civil society groups from the two countries. On October 22 last year, a bilateral roundtable with the participation of Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society representatives was held in Yerevan. Subsequently, on November 21, 2025, a delegation of Armenian civil society representatives visited the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

The meeting forms part of broader civil society engagement efforts designed to support the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as the two countries continue discussions on peace and regional cooperation.