Watch: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Terry Crews Feels At Home In Dubai's Global Village

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Hollywood star Terry Crews, no stranger to the UAE, is back in the country.

And this time, he was seen having a gala time with his family at the Global Village, one of Dubai's tourist hotspots, sampling delicacies and admiring the place.

Take a look:

The actor, in a recent video posted online, can be seen eating a Jinju Corndog in the video. "It's pretty good," he says with his eyebrows arched, an expression that endeared him to fans globally, on sitcoms such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Everybody Hates Chris.

The video, posted on Instagram by Terry's daughter Tera Crews, also has the actor sampling a Nutella-Biscoff pancake garnished with strawberries, while looking non-plussed.

In the video, Terry's daughters can be seen eating Birria tacos and the Chinese dessert Tanghulu, or sugar-coated fruits. His wife, however, chose opted for a Crème Brûlée.

The video then takes snapshots of the Palestine and India pavilions within Global Village.

The Hollywood actor and television personality also has an apartment in Dubai to call his own. In May last year, he signed for an apartment at Binghatti Aquarise during the projects launch.

Construction on the project, in Business Bay, is scheduled for completion in March 2027.

With it, Crews joined the ranks of celebrity houmowners in the Emirate, such as Neymar Jr., Andrea Bocelli and Aymeric Laporte.

Missing his 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' co-star

Terry, who was in India in January, opened up on missing the late actor Andre Braugher, who played a police captain and his boss in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the show that became a global sensation for its heady mix of comedy, action and subtle drama.

Terry told The Times of India that no other cast member knew that Braugher was dealing with an illness at the time, which was later confirmed to be lung cancer. "We didn't know that Andre Braugher was dealing with some illness and he was very quiet," he was quoted as saying. "He was very silent. And we were all very sad when he passed away. He was the most wonderful person to all of us."



