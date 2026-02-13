Investornewsbreaks Micropolis AI Robotics (NYSE American: MCRP) Debuts M01-Based Autonomous System For Industrial Use

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Micropolis (NYSE American: MCRP) was featured in a recent article that discussed its efforts to expand its industrial robotics portfolio through unveiling a new platform designed for heavy-duty, continuous operations.“The platform was revealed in January at the UMEX 2026 exhibition in Abu Dhabi, where it was showcased on the stand of EDGE Group, the UAE's state-backed advanced technology and defense manufacturer,” the publication reads.“The Autonomous Logistics Platform is built on Micropolis' M01 base vehicle and is intended for use in controlled industrial settings rather than public roads. Target environments include manufacturing facilities, industrial zones, logistics corridors, and other secured or access-restricted areas where predictable routes and repeatable missions are critical. The company describes the system as a response to the growing need for reliable, autonomous transport of goods and equipment within large industrial campuses.”

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

