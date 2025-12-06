403
Global MMA Leaders Launch Federation to Pursue Olympic Recognition
(MENAFN) Representatives from almost 50 nations officially established the Federation of International Mixed Martial Arts (FIMMA) in Athens on Wednesday, initiating a united effort to integrate mixed martial arts (MMA) into the Olympic Games, according to officials involved in the project.
The inaugural meeting convened delegates from National Olympic Committees and national MMA federations from around the world in Greece, the historic birthplace of Olympic competition and unarmed combat sports.
Gordon Tang, president of the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association, co-founded FIMMA alongside Isidoros Kouvelos, president of the Hellenic Olympic Committee. Tang has previously succeeded in securing MMA’s inclusion as a medal discipline at the 2026 Asian Games, the 2026 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, and the 2025 Asian Youth Games.
"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for MMA," Tang stated.
"With close to 50 countries represented at our founding meeting, we have demonstrated the global unity and commitment needed to bring our sport to the Olympic Games," he added.
Officials from the Olympic movement across every continent attended the launch event, highlighting widespread support for FIMMA’s ambition of gaining Olympic acknowledgment.
Abraham Tolentino, president of the Philippines Olympic Committee, praised the creation of the federation. Keith Joseph, president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees, also voiced his support for introducing MMA to regional sporting competitions.
