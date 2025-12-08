Royal Caribbean Cruise Horror: Passenger Served 33 Drinks Before Death, Lawsuit Claims

MENAFN - Live Mint) A tragic incident aboard a cruise operated by Royal Caribbean International has sparked outrage after a lawsuit filed by the family of a deceased passenger alleges he was served 33 drinks shortly before his death - a death that has now been officially classified as a homicide.

What Happened to the Passenger in the Royal Carribean Cruise?

The victim, Michael Virgil, aged 35, died in December 2024 while in custody aboard the ship, the lawsuit claims. His family alleges that on the day he died, crew members continued serving him alcohol at one of the ship's bars, despite what they describe as clearly disturbing behaviour. The lawsuit contends that this excessive serving directly contributed to his worsening condition.

According to court filings - as reported by media outlets - Virgil was later detained onboard following what is described as a“drunken rage,” during which he allegedly threatened crew members and other passengers. It was after this confrontation that his condition worsened and a medical emergency ensued.

Following an investigation, the cause of death has been officially ruled a homicide. The family's wrongful death lawsuit holds Royal Caribbean and the ship's staff responsible for the events leading up to Virgil's death.

They argue that the company failed in its duty of care by allowing the continued supply of alcohol, ignoring signs of intoxication and negligence in handling a vulnerable passenger.

Has any Royal Carribean representative responded?

Officially, neither Royal Caribbean nor any of its representatives have responded publicly to the lawsuit (as of the date of this writing).

The family's attorneys, however, insist they will seek full accountability, including compensatory damages for emotional distress and loss, and punitive damages aimed at prompting stronger safety protocols for cruise passengers.