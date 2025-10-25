Russians Attack Kharkiv With Molniya Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reported this on Telegra, according to Ukrinform.

"Preliminary information indicates hits by UAVs of the Molniya type in the Kyivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv. Details are being clarified, and all circumstances are currently being investigated," the post reads.

Specialized services are working on-site and inspecting the affected areas, the mayor added.

Later, Terekhov reported that the strike damaged the roof of a private house and shattered windows.

"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a hit by an FPV drone was recorded, likely carried by a UAV of the Molniya type. As a result, the roof of a private house and windows were damaged," the mayor stated.