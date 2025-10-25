Russians Attack Kharkiv With Molniya Drones
"Preliminary information indicates hits by UAVs of the Molniya type in the Kyivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv. Details are being clarified, and all circumstances are currently being investigated," the post reads.Read also: Rescuer killed, another injured in repeated Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region
Specialized services are working on-site and inspecting the affected areas, the mayor added.
Later, Terekhov reported that the strike damaged the roof of a private house and shattered windows.
"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a hit by an FPV drone was recorded, likely carried by a UAV of the Molniya type. As a result, the roof of a private house and windows were damaged," the mayor stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment