Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attack Kharkiv With Molniya Drones

Russians Attack Kharkiv With Molniya Drones


2025-10-25 03:07:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reported this on Telegra, according to Ukrinform.

"Preliminary information indicates hits by UAVs of the Molniya type in the Kyivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv. Details are being clarified, and all circumstances are currently being investigated," the post reads.

Read also: Rescuer killed, another injured in repeated Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region

Specialized services are working on-site and inspecting the affected areas, the mayor added.

Later, Terekhov reported that the strike damaged the roof of a private house and shattered windows.

"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a hit by an FPV drone was recorded, likely carried by a UAV of the Molniya type. As a result, the roof of a private house and windows were damaged," the mayor stated.

MENAFN25102025000193011044ID1110247265



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search