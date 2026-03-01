Indian Cleric Blames US, Israel For Khamenei's Death Warns Of War

All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi said the killing of the Supreme Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has saddened the entire Islamic community. Describing Khamenei's death as a significant loss not only for Iran but for Muslims worldwide. He alleged that the "deceitful actions" and "oppression" of the United States and Israel led to the situation, terming both nations as "cruel and tyrannical."

Cleric Warns of 'Terrible War'

Speaking to ANI, "This has shocked and saddened the entire Islamic community. His passing is a loss not only for the people of Iran but for the entire community. The deceitful actions of America and Israel, and their oppression and barbarity, drove him to the brink of martyrdom. Whether it's America or Israel, both are cruel and tyrannical... "

"This war will be even more terrible. Trump has pushed the entire world into war. I appeal to the Indian government to make arrangements for the safe return of Indians who are there in Iran and the Gulf countries," he further added.

Iran Observes National Mourning

Meanwhile, Iran is observing 40 days of national mourning after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, with widespread grief and protests reported across the country. The Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects.

Khamenei, who succeeded the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, led Iran with unwavering defiance against Western influence since 1989.

Iranian Embassy in India Condemns 'Unforgivable Crime'

The Embassy of Iran in India today strongly condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei and termed the action an "unforgiveable crime", the Embassy urged governments around the world to condemn the killing. It also shared a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which shared military actions taken by Iran against an American vessel and a naval base in Kuwait.

In a post on X, it said, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of India expresses its profound sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, following the brutal and criminal attacks carried out by the regime of the United States of America and the Zionist regime of Israel. The Embassy extends its heartfelt condolences to His Holiness Imam Mahdi (May God hasten his reappearance), to the Muslim Ummah, to the great nation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and to all freedom-loving nations of the world. "

It further added, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India calls upon independent and freedom-seeking governments around the world to strongly condemn this blatant crime and to refrain from remaining silent in the face of lawlessness and aggression." (ANI)

