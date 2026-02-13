Pappu Yadav Slams Bihar Govt, Alleges Breakdown Of Law And Order

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) Member of Parliament Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bihar government, alleging that the state's much-touted claims of good governance exist only on paper.​

​He said that criminals have become emboldened, while the police and administration have failed to protect the common people.​

Targeting the government over recent criminal incidents, Pappu Yadav directly questioned the handling of the Gopal Khemka murder case.​

He alleged that influential criminals are being shielded and that the investigation is deliberately being diverted to protect the real culprits.​

He also made pointed remarks about disputes related to Khemka's property, asserting that these controversies are being used to mislead the probe.​

He demanded a high-level, independent investigation to bring out the truth.​

Pappu Yadav also said that he would soon hold a press conference to reveal details related to the Gopal Khemka and Rupesh murder cases, claiming he would expose those responsible.​

Taking aim at the Nitish Kumar government, Pappu Yadav said that the situation in education, healthcare, and employment is continuously deteriorating in Bihar.​

He accused the government of playing with statistics while ordinary citizens continue to struggle for basic amenities.​

He also criticised the bureaucracy, alleging that nothing moves in Bihar without 'give-and-take' and that administrative control has slipped out of the government's hands.​

Addressing the opposition, the MP urged political parties to sharpen their working style and said that the fight for the people must be carried out both inside the House and on the streets.​

He announced that he would soon undertake a statewide tour to develop a strategy to corner the government.​

He asserted that imprisonment would not deter him from serving the people.​

Referring to recent developments, he said he has become fearful and deeply shaken by the situation prevailing in the state.​

Expressing gratitude to his supporters, he said that public support is his struggle's greatest strength.​

He vowed to continue fighting for Bihar's development and justice till his last breath.​

His supporters enthusiastically welcomed him, raising anti-government slogans, while the MP made it clear that his campaign against criminals and land mafias will now be intensified.