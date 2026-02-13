T20 WC: 'Dreamt Of Playing In Chennai As A Kid,' Says USA's Mukkamalla After Fiery 79 Against The Netherlands

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) After anchoring the innings with a superb 79 to power USA to 196/6 against the Netherlands in a Group A clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Saiteja Mukkamalla said playing in front of a packed crowd at Chepauk was a childhood dream fulfilled.

Mukkamalla's 51-ball 79, studded with five fours and four sixes, laid the foundation for USA's imposing total after they were asked to bat first. Displaying composure through the middle overs and accelerating at the right time, the right-hander ensured his side seized control of the contest.

Reflecting on the opportunity to perform on a big stage, Mukkamalla said,“It's always a great opportunity to represent the USA, and I just wanted to come out here and enjoy it, especially at this venue. I've always watched (matches at Chepauk) growing up, so I just wanted to come out and express myself.”

The batter also spoke about the atmosphere at the iconic Chennai venue and what it meant to him personally.“It's incredible. As you know, playing in India is an incredible feeling, and just being here today in front of thousands was something that I dreamt of as a kid,” he said.

Despite his fluent knock, Mukkamalla admitted that batting was not entirely straightforward on the surface, particularly early in the innings when the ball offered assistance to the bowlers.

“It was a bit tricky, the wicket was holding up a bit, and the ball was also swinging. So it was a bit tough to get the timing in, but I feel like we got a good total on the board. There might be a bit of dew. We have the bowlers to defend this,” he said, speaking of the surface.

His assessment proved accurate as the USA's bowlers backed up the strong batting effort to secure a comprehensive victory. But it was Mukkamalla's composed and calculated innings under pressure that set the tone, combining awareness of conditions with fearless strokeplay at a venue he grew up admiring.