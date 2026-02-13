New Online Slot Release: Metawin Launches Legends Of Tartarus With $150,000 Prize

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $150,000 Prize for First 15,000x Hit on This New Online Slot

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWin has launched an exclusive new online slot, Legends of Tartarus, complete with a massive $150,000 winner-take-all prize for the first player to land the game's 15,000x multiplier.

The first player to trigger the 15,000x multiplier on this new exclusive online slot with a minimum $1.50 stake will walk away with the full $150,000 prize - in addition to the winnings generated from the spin itself.

This makes Legends of Tartarus one of the most competitive new online slots currently available.

Developed exclusively in-house by MetaWin's specialist studio, this new online slot game introduces a cinematic mechanic known as Vertical Descent, where winning combinations cause the reels to plunge deeper into Tartarus. As players descend, multipliers increase - unlocking greater win potential the further they go.

For players actively seeking the latest online slot releases with high max-win potential, Legends of Tartarus delivers both storytelling depth and serious multiplier action.

What Makes This New Online Slot Different?

Unlike standard new online slots, Legends of Tartarus blends immersive mythology with high-volatility gameplay mechanics.

The slot game focuses heavily on the Titans of the Deep that include legends like Kronos, the Fallen King, Hyperion, Iapets and Coeus, powering unique interactions within the reels, creating layered volatility and high-impact moments.

Winning combinations activate the Vertical Descent feature, driving players deeper into Tartarus while unlocking larger multipliers.

Shattering reels and Expanding Colossal Wilds activated by Titan Strike introduce momentum-based gameplay rarely seen in new online slots.

A unique“Soul Collect” mechanic allows players to gather shards throughout gameplay, ultimately triggering a God-Tier Free Spins round - the game's premium bonus feature.

This layered bonus structure positions Legends of Tartarus among the most ambitious new online slot titles of 2026.

How to Join the Battle

The gates to the underworld are open. Players ready to test their luck in the abyss and claim their share of the $150,000 prize pool can join the event now.

MetaWin is Casino's Best Crypto Casino for 2025 and 2026 for good reasons. The platform's meteoric rise is driven by its commitment to Zero House Edge Originals - games like Roulette and Crash that remove the casino's mathematical advantage entirely, offering a level playing field previously unheard of in traditional gambling.

About MetaWin

MetaWin is a cutting-edge Web3 gaming platform that combines high-fidelity game design with blockchain transparency. Known for its record-breaking prize pools and zero-edge games, MetaWin is the global leader in decentralized iGaming.

