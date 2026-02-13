5G Network Security Market To Reach USD 42.46 Billion By 2031, Driven By Network Slicing & Edge Security Expansion

MENAFN - GetNews)



"5G Network Security Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the 5G network security market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

5G Network Security Market Outlook

According to Mordor Intelligence, the 5G network security market was valued at USD 8.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.37 billion in 2026. With rapid expansion in standalone architectures, network slicing, and private 5G networks, the 5G network security market forecast indicates it will grow significantly to reach USD 42.46 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 30.15% during the forecast period. Enterprises adopting private 5G networks in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics are also contributing to the rising 5G network security market share

This rapid 5G network security industry expansion reflects the growing importance of securing cloud-native network functions and exposed interfaces. Unlike earlier mobile generations, 5G networks rely heavily on software-defined components, virtualization, and distributed edge environments, increasing exposure to cyber risks. As a result, telecom operators and enterprises are investing in integrated protection across network layers, supporting steady 5G network security market growth worldwide.

Growth Drivers of the 5G Network Security Market

Standalone Core Deployment Increasing Security Requirements

The shift toward standalone core networks is a major driver shaping 5G network security market trends. Standalone cores operate independently without relying on earlier network anchors, using cloud-native functions that communicate through exposed interfaces. This structure improves performance and flexibility but also increases the number of potential entry points for cyber threats. To address these risks, organizations are deploying signaling firewalls, encryption tools, and access control systems designed specifically for standalone 5G environments. These investments support long-term 5G network security market growth, as standalone architectures continue to replace older network models globally.

Network Slicing Adoption Creating New Security Opportunities

Network slicing enables telecom operators to create customized virtual networks tailored to different applications, including industrial automation and mission-critical services. While this improves efficiency, it also introduces new challenges related to isolation, policy management, and access control. As enterprises request secure and isolated slices, security vendors are offering specialized tools that monitor slice activity, prevent unauthorized movement, and enforce policies across multiple slices.

Regulatory Compliance Strengthening Security Investments

Global regulatory bodies and standards organizations have introduced new security frameworks for 5G networks, requiring operators and enterprises to implement stronger protection measures. Compliance requirements include encryption, threat monitoring, and incident response capabilities. These regulatory requirements are accelerating adoption of advanced protection platforms, contributing to rising 5G network security market share. Organizations are prioritizing compliance-driven security investments to meet legal obligations and maintain trust with customers and partners.

Edge Computing Expansion Driving Distributed Security Deployment

Edge computing is another major factor influencing 5G network security market trends, as it brings computing resources closer to end users. While this improves network performance and reduces latency, it also increases the number of distributed access points that must be secured address this challenge, vendors are introducing edge-focused security solutions that detect threats locally and respond quickly. These solutions are helping strengthen overall network protection while supporting continued 5G network security market growth across distributed environments.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Market Segmentation of 5G Network Security Market

By Type

Solutions

Network Security Gateway

Next-Gen Firewall and IPS

DDoS Protection

Signalling and Diameter Security

Others

Services

Professional Services

Integration and Deployment

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Managed Security Services

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Security Layer

RAN Security

Transport Security

Core Security

Edge Security

Application Security

By End User

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail and E-commerce

Government and Public Safety

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Nigeria

Kenya

Rest of Africa

Explore Our Full Library of Technology, Media and Telecom Research:

Key Players of the 5G Network Security Industry

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia

Cisco Systems

Palo Alto Networks

Conclusion

The 5G network security market is expected to remain on a strong growth path as telecom operators and enterprises expand their use of standalone networks, edge computing, and private 5G infrastructure. The continued expansion of edge computing, regulatory compliance requirements, and enterprise network deployments will support steady 5G network security market growth. Vendors offering integrated, scalable, and flexible protection solutions will be well positioned to capture growing opportunities.

Overall, the 5G network security market forecast remains highly positive, with increasing adoption across industries strengthening the global 5G network security industry and ensuring sustained demand for advanced network protection solutions in the years ahead.

For more insights on 5G network security market, please visit the Mordor Intelligence page:

Industry related reports

Cloud Endpoint Protection Market

The cloud endpoint protection market is estimated at USD 2.59 billion in 2026, growing from USD 2.27 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 4.99 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.04% during 2026–2031. This growth is driven by the rapid adoption of cloud-based infrastructure, rising remote and hybrid work environments, and increasing sophistication of endpoint cyber threats, prompting organizations to deploy advanced cloud-native security solutions for comprehensive device protection.

Cybersecurity for Cars Market Forecast

The cybersecurity for cars market is valued at USD 4.75 billion in 2026, increasing from USD 4.09 billion in 2025 and expected to reach USD 10.03 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 16.12% during the forecast period. The market is growing due to the rising integration of connected vehicle technologies, increasing vulnerability to automotive cyber threats, and regulatory mandates requiring enhanced vehicle cybersecurity frameworks and secure communication systems.

Decentralized Identity Market Share

The decentralized identity market is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion in 2026, rising from USD 4.89 billion in 2025 and forecast to surge to USD 58.74 billion by 2031, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 51.34%. The market expansion is fueled by increasing demand for user-controlled digital identity systems, rising concerns over data privacy, and widespread adoption of blockchain and zero-trust security frameworks across enterprises and government sectors.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...