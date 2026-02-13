5G Network Security Market To Reach USD 42.46 Billion By 2031, Driven By Network Slicing & Edge Security Expansion
"5G Network Security Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the 5G network security market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
5G Network Security Market Outlook
According to Mordor Intelligence, the 5G network security market was valued at USD 8.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.37 billion in 2026. With rapid expansion in standalone architectures, network slicing, and private 5G networks, the 5G network security market forecast indicates it will grow significantly to reach USD 42.46 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 30.15% during the forecast period. Enterprises adopting private 5G networks in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics are also contributing to the rising 5G network security market share
This rapid 5G network security industry expansion reflects the growing importance of securing cloud-native network functions and exposed interfaces. Unlike earlier mobile generations, 5G networks rely heavily on software-defined components, virtualization, and distributed edge environments, increasing exposure to cyber risks. As a result, telecom operators and enterprises are investing in integrated protection across network layers, supporting steady 5G network security market growth worldwide.
Growth Drivers of the 5G Network Security Market
Standalone Core Deployment Increasing Security Requirements
The shift toward standalone core networks is a major driver shaping 5G network security market trends. Standalone cores operate independently without relying on earlier network anchors, using cloud-native functions that communicate through exposed interfaces. This structure improves performance and flexibility but also increases the number of potential entry points for cyber threats. To address these risks, organizations are deploying signaling firewalls, encryption tools, and access control systems designed specifically for standalone 5G environments. These investments support long-term 5G network security market growth, as standalone architectures continue to replace older network models globally.
Network Slicing Adoption Creating New Security Opportunities
Network slicing enables telecom operators to create customized virtual networks tailored to different applications, including industrial automation and mission-critical services. While this improves efficiency, it also introduces new challenges related to isolation, policy management, and access control. As enterprises request secure and isolated slices, security vendors are offering specialized tools that monitor slice activity, prevent unauthorized movement, and enforce policies across multiple slices.
Regulatory Compliance Strengthening Security Investments
Global regulatory bodies and standards organizations have introduced new security frameworks for 5G networks, requiring operators and enterprises to implement stronger protection measures. Compliance requirements include encryption, threat monitoring, and incident response capabilities. These regulatory requirements are accelerating adoption of advanced protection platforms, contributing to rising 5G network security market share. Organizations are prioritizing compliance-driven security investments to meet legal obligations and maintain trust with customers and partners.
Edge Computing Expansion Driving Distributed Security Deployment
Edge computing is another major factor influencing 5G network security market trends, as it brings computing resources closer to end users. While this improves network performance and reduces latency, it also increases the number of distributed access points that must be secured address this challenge, vendors are introducing edge-focused security solutions that detect threats locally and respond quickly. These solutions are helping strengthen overall network protection while supporting continued 5G network security market growth across distributed environments.
Market Segmentation of 5G Network Security Market
By Type
Solutions
Network Security Gateway
Next-Gen Firewall and IPS
DDoS Protection
Signalling and Diameter Security
Others
Services
Professional Services
Integration and Deployment
Consulting
Support and Maintenance
Managed Security Services
By Deployment
On-Premises
Cloud
Hybrid
By Security Layer
RAN Security
Transport Security
Core Security
Edge Security
Application Security
By End User
Telecom Operators
Enterprises
BFSI
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail and E-commerce
Government and Public Safety
Media and Entertainment
Others
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Geography
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
Rest of Middle East
Africa
South Africa
Nigeria
Kenya
Rest of Africa
Key Players of the 5G Network Security Industry
Ericsson
Huawei
Nokia
Cisco Systems
Palo Alto Networks
Conclusion
The 5G network security market is expected to remain on a strong growth path as telecom operators and enterprises expand their use of standalone networks, edge computing, and private 5G infrastructure. The continued expansion of edge computing, regulatory compliance requirements, and enterprise network deployments will support steady 5G network security market growth. Vendors offering integrated, scalable, and flexible protection solutions will be well positioned to capture growing opportunities.
Overall, the 5G network security market forecast remains highly positive, with increasing adoption across industries strengthening the global 5G network security industry and ensuring sustained demand for advanced network protection solutions in the years ahead.
