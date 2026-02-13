MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SEPAC Announces Launch of SEB-Max Spring Applied Friction Brake Line Designed for Aerospace & Defense Applications

Elmira, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - SEPAC, Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision electromagnetic clutches and brakes, today announced the launch of the

Built on the foundation of SEPAC's four decades of motion control expertise, the SEB-MaxTM line combines reliability, durability, and aerospace-grade performance into compact, ready-to-order units. These brakes are designed to serve customers who require high-performance brake solutions with shorter lead times than custom designs.

"The SEB-MaxTM series represents a significant evolution in SEPAC's product portfolio," said John Meier, President at SEPAC, Inc. "We've taken the robust performance and field credibility of our long-standing spring engaged brakes and developed a standardized set of options that reduce design complexity and procurement time for aerospace and defense manufacturers."

High-Performance Standards for Critical Applications

The SEB-MaxTM Series is engineered for reliability in demanding environments, and features:



Compact size ranging from 1" to 4" diameters with lengths as short as 0.788" to 2.397".

Low current/wattage design to minimize power consumption and heat generation. 28VDC to power to release, 8VDC holding.

Operating temperature range from -67°F to 158°F, suitable for extreme aerospace and defense environments.

Corrosion resistant coatings for protection against salt, fog, and moisture. Non-organic materials to eliminate the risk of fungus or microbial growth.

Designed as power-OFF spring engaged brakes, the SEB-MaxTM units automatically engage when power is removed - offering fail-safe operation critical for static holding or emergency brake functions.

Supporting Aerospace & Defense System Requirements

SEPAC's products have long supported a wide range of aerospace and defense applications, from flight-control actuators to missile control surfaces and beyond. SEPAC's electromagnetic clutches and brakes - engineered to meet rigorous industry standards - are deployed in helicopters, satellites, missiles, commercial and military aircraft, armored vehicles, and other mission critical platforms.

With AS9100D and ISO 9001 certifications underpinning its manufacturing quality and process control, SEPAC continues to serve customers who demand high reliability and precision. The addition of SEB-MaxTM standard products enhances SEPAC's ability to support design engineers, project managers, and procurement teams with faster access to high-quality brakes. SEPAC, Inc.

Availability

The SEB-MaxTM Series is now available for quote and order through SEPAC's sales network and online request system. Detailed product specifications, CAD models, and support materials are available at



Cannot view this video? Visit:



About SEPAC, Inc.

SEPAC, Inc. is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of electromagnetic clutches, brakes, and motion control solutions for the aerospace, defense, medical, industrial, robotics, and energy markets. With decades of engineering excellence, SEPAC delivers high-performance, precision-built products from prototype to production.

Contact:

Sam Hoffman

Marketing Manager

SEPAC, Inc.

Phone: 607-873-5596

Email: ...

Website:

