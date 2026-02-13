403
Renavie Passes Multiple Futures Prop Firm Evaluations
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Renavie, an automated futures trading system developed by Jenacie AI, has successfully passed multiple proprietary trading firm evaluation programs, including Apex Trader Funding and Topstep.
Futures prop firm evaluations impose strict operational constraints, including defined daily loss limits, trailing drawdown thresholds, profit targets, and real-time compliance monitoring.
Passing these programs requires disciplined execution under live market conditions, not theoretical backtesting assumptions.
Renavie was designed for structured, rule-based execution in high-liquidity futures markets, with primary deployment in Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ).
Built for Discipline, Not Hype
Unlike discretionary trading approaches that rely on reactive or emotion-driven decisions, Renavie operates through predefined system logic.
Every trade follows:
- Structured entry and exit rules
- Fixed and dynamic risk controls
- Session-based trading limits
- Exposure and drawdown constraints
The system is primarily deployed on NQ futures due to liquidity depth and execution stability. However, the architecture is adaptable to other supported markets and brokerage environments.
The objective is not aggressive short-term optimization.
The objective is disciplined execution within defined institutional boundaries.
Platform & Technology Overview
Renavie operates within an integrated trading infrastructure designed to support the full lifecycle of systematic futures trading.
The platform includes:
- Market data ingestion and research workflows (backtesting and forward testing)
- Strategy optimization and modular configuration management
- Embedded risk control frameworks, including position sizing, stop logic, and session constraints
- Automated execution within supported brokerage environments
The system supports multiple asset classes - including futures, equities, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies - subject to broker availability.
Renavie integrates with major trading environments such as NinjaTrader, Interactive Brokers, Tradovate, Coinbase, cTrader, and other API-enabled brokerage platforms.
The architecture is modular, separating strategy logic, data ingestion, execution, and risk controls - enabling controlled scaling across accounts and markets, including third-party futures prop firm environments.
Powered by Jenacie AI
Renavie runs on the Jenacie AI platform - a system-level trading automation infrastructure built for professional traders and proprietary trading participants.
Jenacie AI:
Does not manage client capital
Does not custody funds
Does not provide discretionary trading services
Instead, it provides automation software that enables traders to deploy structured systems directly within their own brokerage accounts.
The company operates under a SaaS model focused on infrastructure and execution reliability rather than performance marketing.
Real-World Validation
Completion of multiple futures prop firm evaluations demonstrates that the system can operate under:
- Live brokerage execution
- Enforced drawdown limits
- Third-party compliance oversight
- Volatility and liquidity constraints
These results are not presented as guarantees of future performance. As with all systematic trading strategies, outcomes vary based on market conditions, capital scale, and regime shifts. The milestone reflects operational robustness under externally defined institutional constraints.
-
About Jenacie AI
Jenacie AI is a fintech company developing automated trading systems and execution automation software for global markets. The company operates strictly as a technology provider and does not manage client capital or offer investment advice. Jenacie AI's mission is to reduce operational friction in systematic trading as the industry continues its shift toward artificial intelligence and automation.
