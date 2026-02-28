TN Govt To Provide Free Online Skill Training To 50,000 Children Of Construction Workers

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) In a major welfare-cum-skill development initiative, the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister Stalin has unveiled a large-scale programme to offer structured online training to 50,000 students belonging to families of construction workers.

The move is aimed at creating sustainable career pathways for youths from economically weaker sections by equipping them with market-driven skills.

The initiative will be implemented by the Tamil Nadu Academy of Construction (TAC), functioning under the state Labour Department.

It specifically targets higher education students who are dependents of workers registered with the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB), ensuring that benefits reach eligible families within the organised welfare framework.

To operationalise the scheme, TAC has invited bids from qualified training agencies to conduct six-month online skill upgradation programmes in 40 different disciplines.

Officials said the programme seeks to complement formal education with practical, industry-oriented competencies that enhance employability in a technology-driven economy.

The courses, which will be offered completely free of cost, will cover both emerging and traditional sectors.

Key areas include Artificial Intelligence, data science, software development, cloud computing, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), robotics, and digital marketing.

All programmes will adhere to National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) standards and align with relevant National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) codes to ensure national-level recognition and employability.

Training providers will be required to deliver content through a dedicated Learning Management System (LMS) accessible via web and mobile applications.

The platform must offer 24/7 access to high-definition pre-recorded video lessons featuring animations, interactive trainee dashboards, and academic as well as technical support through a toll-free helpline.

Authorities have clearly stipulated that screen-recorded sessions or freely available online content will not be accepted.

Officials emphasised that enrolment will be strictly limited to eligible beneficiaries verified through district-level scrutiny by the welfare Board.

Login credentials will be issued only after authentication of beneficiary status to prevent misuse of the scheme.

The selected training provider will also be mandated to establish a dedicated call centre to manage student mobilisation, counselling, onboarding, and technical support throughout the duration of the programme, ensuring effective implementation and continuous assistance to participants.

-IANS

aal/rad