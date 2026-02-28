Spirit Update: Vivek Oberoi's Powerful Look Unveiled In Prabhas's Action Thriller

Prabhas's upcoming film Spirit gets exciting as director Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveils a new character played by Vivek Oberoi in a pivotal role, raising anticipation among fans.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is making Spirit with Prabhas in the lead and Triptii Dimri as the heroine. Rumours had suggested Prakash Raj might exit, and Chiranjeevi or Vijay Deverakonda were considered for other roles, keeping fans excited.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga surprised audiences by casting Vivek Oberoi, loved for his roles in Rakta Charitra and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The team released his first look, hinting at a strong, pivotal role. While his character details remain secret, fans are speculating about his impactful presence in the story.

In the new look, Vivek Oberoi appears wealthy, standing on a sofa with a sword and cigar, while actress Aishwarya Desai sits in front of him. The scene raises questions about the plot and his role. Audiences are eager to see how this dynamic unfolds in the story, suggesting a major twist or power play.

Bhadrakali Pictures and T-Series are producing the film, with Bhushan Kumar, Pranav Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga backing it. The plot reportedly revolves around international drug smuggling, with Prabhas playing a dangerous police officer. The team has wrapped some key scenes and is now on a short break.