Uzbekistan Records Nearly 40% Increase In U.S. Visitors
Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency show that this figure increased by 39.4% compared to the same period last year.
Tourism accounted for the majority of visits, with 1,120 US nationals traveling for leisure. In addition, 269 visitors arrived for official purposes, 133 to visit relatives, 112 for educational purposes, 6 for commercial activities, and 2 for medical treatment.
The data indicate steady growth in inbound travel from the United States at the start of 2026
