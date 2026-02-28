Uzbekistan Records Nearly 40% Increase In U.S. Visitors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In January 2026, a total of 1,642 US citizens visited Uzbekistan for tourism purposes.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency show that this figure increased by 39.4% compared to the same period last year.

Tourism accounted for the majority of visits, with 1,120 US nationals traveling for leisure. In addition, 269 visitors arrived for official purposes, 133 to visit relatives, 112 for educational purposes, 6 for commercial activities, and 2 for medical treatment.

The data indicate steady growth in inbound travel from the United States at the start of 2026