Iran Agrees Not To Store Weapons-Grade Uranium - Omani FM
"I think the most important achievement is the agreement that Iran will never have the nuclear material to build a bomb," the minister said.
"This is something that was not in the old agreement [on Iran's nuclear program], which was reached under [the 44th] President [of the United States Barack] Obama. This is something completely new," he added.
