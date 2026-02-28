Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Agrees Not To Store Weapons-Grade Uranium - Omani FM

Iran Agrees Not To Store Weapons-Grade Uranium - Omani FM


2026-02-28 12:03:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Iranian authorities have agreed not to store enriched uranium on their territory, which is suitable for creating nuclear weapons, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who previously acted as a mediator in negotiations between Washington and Tehran, said, Trend reports.

"I think the most important achievement is the agreement that Iran will never have the nuclear material to build a bomb," the minister said.

"This is something that was not in the old agreement [on Iran's nuclear program], which was reached under [the 44th] President [of the United States Barack] Obama. This is something completely new," he added.

MENAFN28022026000187011040ID1110801493



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search