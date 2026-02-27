PM Modi Ajmer Visit: Rs 16,686 Crore Development Push, HPV Vaccination Drive To Be Launched Today (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ajmer on Saturday, marking his first visit to Rajasthan this year. During his visit, the Prime Minister will launch a nationwide vaccination campaign for administering the HPV vaccine to girls aged 9 to 14 years. He will also address a public gathering at Kayad Vishram Sthali, where he is set to announce and dedicate development projects worth Rs 16,686 crore to the state.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, and BJP State President Madan Rathore will be present at the rally.

Administrative and security preparations for the event have been completed.

In a major employment boost, the Prime Minister will distribute appointment letters to 21,863 youths across various departments.

The appointments include 3,320 posts of Patwaris in the Revenue Department, 2,291 Contract Accounting Assistants, 2,950 Livestock Assistants, 3,822 Chief Health Officers (CHOs) and 7,357 Public Healthcare Nurses, lab technicians, nursing incharges, and other healthcare and administrative posts.

The Prime Minister will also launch and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects related to urban and rural development, road infrastructure, railways, irrigation, technology, and industrial growth.

Of the total ₹16,686 crore outlay, 34 projects worth ₹8,554 crore are specifically linked to state initiatives.

Additionally, from Kayad Rest House, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for nine National Highway and energy projects worth ₹8,132 crore.

Key works include Bandikui–Jaipur four-lane Greenfield Expressway worth ₹1,207 crore, Delhi–Vadodara Greenfield Expressway and other major highway and energy infrastructure development projects.

The visit is being seen as a significant developmental and political milestone for Rajasthan, with a strong focus on healthcare, employment generation, and large-scale infrastructure expansion.