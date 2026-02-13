O'romeo Movie Review: Beautifully Mounted Tale Of Love And Revenge Shahid Kapoor Powers The Narrative With Outstanding Ensemble Cast

Inspired by true events, Sajid Nadiadwala's O'Romeo encompasses layered elements of emotions, story and characters that are thoughtfully crafted. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, followed by Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia & Vikrant Massey in a special appearances O'Romeo is a visual treat.

Vishal Bhardwaj's direction is seamlessly balanced between the mass and class appeal. His sharp attention to even the minute details truly yet again proves his eye for nuanced filmmaking. The jaw dropping action sequences performed by Shahid Kapoor, Avinash Tiwary is arresting and even Triptii Dimri impresses with her action skills making the hype and high anticipation around the film all worth it.

The performances by each actor is refined, outstanding and in one word perfect Kapoor as Ustara is mind boggling and O'Romeo surely stands as one of his finest roles. Triptii Dimri as Afshan has the innocence yet when required the zeal and fire for revenge. Avinash Tiwary as Jalal is unexpected and unrecognisable. The head tattoo adds to his menacing look and the ruthless character that he plays on screen. The chemistry between Shahid and Triptii feels fresh, intensely passionate and yet they never make you feel this is the first time they are sharing screen space together.

Audiences are in for a visual treat with Farida Jalal's fiery dialogues and Nana Patekar's raw and unfiltered dialogue delivery and magnetic screen presence. The humour of the film is something that is strategically placed and doesn't disrupt the emotional intensity.

Vishal Bhardwaj can never go wrong when it comes to music. Each music track is immensely soul stirring and melody that you will connect to. The dance numbers be it Aashiqon ki colony, paan ki dukaan has an unmatched energy and makes you want to shake a leg.

What grabs your attention is also what a phenomenal dancer Shahid and Disha are and how beautifully they have been brought together in the popular tracks of the movie.

Sajid Nadiadwala adds another impressive visionary movie to his legacy with O'Romeo after some of the most inspiring and milestone movies like Chhichhore, 83,Tamasha, Chandu Champion and more.