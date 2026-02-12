403
Italy Approves Bill Allowing Naval Blockades to Stop Migrant Boats
(MENAFN) Italy’s government on Wednesday approved a bill granting authorities the power to impose “naval blockades” to stop migrant vessels during periods of “exceptional pressure” at the country’s borders. The move represents a further effort by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration to tighten controls on irregular migration.
Under the legislation, Italian territorial waters could be closed to entry for up to 30 days, extendable to a maximum of six months, in cases that pose serious threats to public order or national security, such as credible risks of terrorist activity or infiltration. Naval blockades may also be enacted during spikes in migratory flows that could compromise border management.
Migrants intercepted under these circumstances could be transferred to third countries—excluding their countries of origin—where Italy has special agreements in place.
The bill forms part of a broader migration package, which includes enhanced border surveillance and closer collaboration with European agencies. The legislation follows the recent approval of the EU migration and asylum pact, which Italy has pledged to implement promptly.
Reports indicate that the provision allowing transfers to third countries is linked to the Italy-Albania migration protocol signed on November 6, 2023. Under the agreement, migrants rescued in the Mediterranean could be temporarily housed at Italian-run centers in Albania while their asylum claims are processed. The protocol has not yet been implemented due to pending administrative rulings by Italian and European courts.
