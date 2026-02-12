403
Destruction Leaves Gaza’s Schools in Ruins
(MENAFN) Almost 90% of educational facilities throughout the Gaza Strip have either sustained severe damage or been completely leveled during Israel’s two-year military campaign in the territory, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported on Thursday.
In a statement shared on the US-based social networking platform X, the organization explained that many of the remaining school structures have been repurposed as emergency shelters. As a result, students are now compelled to pursue their studies in makeshift classrooms or via online learning systems.
“Across Gaza, nearly 90% of all school buildings have been damaged or destroyed during the war,” the agency said, noting that its staff members are still striving to deliver educational assistance despite the extensive destruction.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 591 Palestinians have lost their lives and more than 1,578 others have sustained injuries in Israeli strikes since a ceasefire agreement came into force on Oct. 10, 2025.
Israel’s offensive on Gaza, which commenced on Oct. 8, 2023, and continued for two years, has resulted in the deaths of over 72,000 Palestinians and left upwards of 171,000 wounded — the majority being women and children — while approximately 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure has been devastated.
