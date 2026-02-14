PM Modi Dedicates New PMO 'Seva Teerth', Moving From Colonial Era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Prime Minister's Office to the nation, which will now be known as 'Seva Teerth'.

South Block: A Witness to History

The North and South Blocks were constructed by the British to keep India under colonial rule. Although India attained independence from colonial rule in 1947, these buildings were retained by the then-government for the discharge of its functions. Since Independence, the Prime Minister's Office has been located in this building in South Block.

We feel happy that the meeting of the Union Cabinet is being held for the last time in this chamber of South Block. This is not merely a moment of place change; it is also a confluence of history and the future. This complex has witnessed and shaped many historic events from slavery to freedom and then to independent India. This complex has witnessed important decisions made by Cabinets led by 16 Prime Ministers of the country.

From Nehru Ji to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, their footprints are on the stairs. The steps climbed on the stairs of this building have made an important contribution to taking the country to new heights. In recent decades, during Cabinet meetings held here, inspired by the ideals of the Constitution, the mandate received from the people, and the nation's aspirations, many important decisions have been made. Here, India's successes were celebrated, failures were assessed, and major decisions were made to address crises and challenges.

The rooms of South Block have witnessed the horror of Partition, the challenges of war and the Emergency, and deliberations on peacetime policy. They have experienced the long leap of technology from typewriters to digital governance. Sitting here, several generations of officials made decisions that immediately after Independence brought India out of uncertainty and moved it toward stability. It is the result of everyone's efforts that, despite economic challenges and crises, India stands today as a confident nation. Today's India is one of the world's leading economies. India has emerged as a secure and capable nation and is presenting its clear and effective voice on global platforms.

A Decade of Transformative Governance

In the past decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, South Block has been the centre of many historic national decisions. This place became the inspiration for "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance." From here, the reform express gained momentum nationwide. From here, wide-ranging reforms such as DBT, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, welfare campaigns for the poor, Digital India, and GST took shape.

From here, courageous and sensitive social justice decisions, such as abrogating Article 370 and enacting a law against triple talaq, were made. From here, we also took the decisions on the surgical strike, air strike, and Operation Sindoor, through which India conveyed a clear message of its firm and confident security policy to the world.

'Seva Teerth': Symbol of a New India

Today, the country is moving forward with the resolve of a developed future. For this, a modern, technologically advanced, and environmentally friendly office was needed. A workspace that increases the productivity of every karmayogi working here and encourages their resolve for service.

With this spirit, nearly 95 years after the inauguration of South Block, on 13 February 2026, the Government of India vacated these buildings and relocated to 'Seva Teerth' and 'Kartavya Bhavans'. Symbolically, this is another step of the country from the past of slavery towards the future of 'Developed India'. In recent years, the culture of 'service' has been strengthened in the country, rather than the culture of 'power'. Today's transition will further strengthen these values.

The Cabinet also resolves that North and South Blocks be made part of the "Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum," which will continue to inspire generations from our thousands of years old civilisation. This museum will celebrate our timeless and eternal cultural heritage and connect our glorious past with a prosperous future.

The Union Cabinet expresses gratitude towards the Prime Minister's visionary leadership for transforming the centre of governance from a colonial past into the 'Seva Teerth' of new India. (ANI)

