Thirty-Six Dead as Cyclone Gezani Batters Madagascar
(MENAFN) Madagascar's disaster toll from Cyclone Gezani escalated to 36 fatalities Thursday, while rescue teams search for six missing individuals and treat 374 people with severe injuries.
The National Office for Risk and Disaster Management reported catastrophic infrastructure damage: 257,222 residences destroyed or compromised, 11,890 pool houses impacted, and 37,253 structures wrecked. Displacement figures reached 8,852 citizens forced from their homes.
Toamasina city absorbed the heaviest casualties with 32 confirmed deaths. Ambatondrazaka recorded two fatalities, while Anjozorobe and Brickaville each reported one victim.
"These statistics are received from the five regions and 18 districts most affected by Cyclone Gezani," the disaster agency stated, identifying the hardest-hit zones as Atsinanana, Analamanga, Analanjirofo, Alaotra Mangoro, and Itasy.
Complete structural obliteration claimed 17,980 buildings across the affected territories. Educational infrastructure suffered devastating losses—490 schools lost roofs entirely—while 48 emergency shelters sustained damage spanning the 18 districts within five regional zones.
The Indian Ocean island nation continues accepting international humanitarian assistance as it simultaneously recovers from Cyclone Fytia, which struck just two weeks prior and claimed 12 lives, authorities confirmed.
