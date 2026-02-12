Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Heatwave Forecast For Summer Issued

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Winter is pretty much over.. summer has begun. The Telangana Weatherman predicts that rains will also pick up during this time. Here's what this summer is expected to be like

Wondering about rain in summer? It happens, and this year it's starting early. The Telangana Weatherman says Feb, Mar, and Apr will see both sun and rain due to the El Niño effect.

Half of February is already over... the cold has reduced and the heat has started. According to the Telangana Weatherman, in the coming days, not only will the heat intensify, but rains will also start here and there. He warns that there will be rain for three months... and then the real summer will begin. The Weatherman revealed that May and June will see scorching heat with very high temperatures recorded.

SUMMER 2026 PRELIMINARY FORECAST EL- NINO IS COMING The first half of summer which includes Feb 2nd half, March, April will be RAINY and normal summer heat is expected ️The second half of summer will be DRIER with MASSIVE HEATWAVES expected during May, June 1st half...

- Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) January 16, 2026

The Weatherman warns that 2023's weather patterns will repeat, with a longer summer. The southwest monsoon will be delayed, meaning unavoidable heat and humidity until it arrives.

Currently, the Hyderabad Met Centre says minimum temps may drop 2-3 degrees in the next 2 days, with dry weather continuing. On Feb 12, some districts will see 11-15°C temps.

On Feb 11, the lowest temperatures were 12.8°C in Medak and 13.7°C in Adilabad. Other areas saw temps from 15.8°C to 18°C. The highest was 32.5°C in Adilabad and Nizamabad.