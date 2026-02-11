MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Pacifica Silver Receives Permits to Drill New High-Priority Targets at Claudia Project

February 11, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: Pacifica Silver Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) (OTCQB: PAGFF) ("Pacifica Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received new permits authorizing exploration drilling at up to 153 additional drill sites on its 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project ("Project") located in Durango State, Mexico. The newly approved permits enable the Company to drill test several high-priority targets identified from the results of 325 surface rock chip samples collected in 2022 and assayed last year as part of its property-wide exploration program (see news from October 9, 2025).

High-Priority Drill Targets



Mina Vieja and Mina de Oro areas - Previously untested targets located in the southern portion of the Claudia Project where surface rock chips sampled up to 22.7 g/t Au and 480 g/t Ag (Fig. 1). These results extend the significant silver-gold potential of the Aguilareña-Tres Reyes vein system by at least 500 m south of the historical Tres Reyes mine. Justina vein area - Surface rock chip samples previously returned up to 23.6 g/t Au and 77 g/t Ag. In addition, hole 25CLAU059D from the Company's Phase I drill program intersected 2.10 m grading 3.53 g/t Au and 460 g/t Ag from 219.00 m downhole, including a higher-grade interval of 0.80 m grading 9.01 g/t Au and 1,175 g/t Ag from 219.00 m (see news release dated February 9, 2026). These results confirm the presence of high-grade mineralization at depth.

"We are very pleased to receive this new set of permits within six weeks of application," stated Todd Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of Pacifica Silver. "These approvals allow us to immediately follow up on our recent high-grade discovery at the Justina vein and to drill test the highly prospective Mina Vieja and Mina de Oro areas in the southern portion of the Project for the first time. The permits also include additional drill sites around the Aguilareña and Guadalupana vein zones, where our ongoing Phase II program is currently focused. This expanded access will enable continued step-out drilling to expand known zones of high-grade silver-gold mineralization, while systematically evaluating the broader potential of this large, under-explored epithermal system throughout 2026."

Phase II Drill Program Update

Three diamond drill rigs are currently active on the Project focused on further defining the Aguilareña vein system. With the newly approved permits now in place, the Company will reallocate two of the drill rigs in the coming weeks to commence initial testing of the high-priority Mina Vieja and Mina de Oro targets in the southern portion of the Project, and to conduct follow-up drilling at the Justina vein area. One drill rig will remain dedicated to continued definition and expansion drilling along the Aguilareña vein system.

In parallel, the Company has recently collected and submitted an additional 172 surface rock chip samples from the southern portion of the Project for assaying. These results are expected to further refine geological models and help prioritize future drill targets.







Figure 1: Map Showing Newly Permitted Drill Areas at the Claudia Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Note: Multiple samples were taken at various sites along lines perpendicular to veins and vein breccia or sheeted vein zones; at this zoom level, the symbols overlap and are not visible individually.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The 2025 drill samples were collected from HQ-diameter core and were logged and sampled at the Pacifica Silver gated and enclosed facility in Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango. Sample lengths varied from 0.25 to 6.5 m, with a median length of 0.85 m. Pacifica Silver geologists marked the core lengthwise to best divide the core into halves, perpendicular to veins, mineralized fractures and vein-breccia. Sample intervals were cut in half lengthwise and one-half of each sample was placed into pre-numbered plastic sample bags with numbered sample tickets and closed with ties. The closed sample bags were placed into numbered shipping sacks along with numbered bags of coarse preparation blanks and certified reference material (CRMs or "standards") inserted with each hole for quality control/quality assurance purposes.

Samples reported in this news release were transported by commercial package delivery to the ALS Minerals (ALS) laboratory in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. At the ALS laboratory, the samples were crushed in their entirety to 70% passing 2 mm, and riffle split to 1-kg subsamples which were pulverized to 85% at 75 μm. ALS then shipped 200 g splits of the pulverized material by air freight to the ALS assay laboratory in North Vancouver, Canada, for analysis. Gold was analyzed by 30 g fire-assay fusion with an Atomic Adsorption (AA) finish (method code Au AA23); samples with >10 g/t Au were re-assayed by fire-assay fusion and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 34 major, minor and trace elements were analyzed by ICP AES following 4-acid digestion of 0.5 g aliquots (method code MEICP-61). Samples that assayed greater than 100 g/t Ag were re-analyzed by ICP AES following a 4-acid digestion (method code Ag OG62). ALS holds accreditation under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures and is independent of Pacifica Silver.

Surface Rock Chip Sampling Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Procedures

The surface sample results in this news release are from samples collected in 2022 by geologists and field technicians of the prior operator (Durango Gold) with sample locations recorded using hand-held Global Positioning System receivers with an estimated precision of ± 3.0 metres.

Rock-chip samples were taken by hammer and chisel over horizontal lengths of 0.5 to 3.0 metres with the vast majority being 1 metre in length. Individual samples ranged from 1.1 to 4.4 kg in weight with an average weight of 2.2 kg. Samples were placed in numbered plastic sample bags closed with ties. Coarse preparation blanks of similar weights were inserted into the sample stream for QA/QC purposes. The individual samples and inserted QA/QC blanks were placed in numbered shipping sacks and stored in Durango Gold's (now Pacifica Silver's) locked warehouse in the town of Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango.

The samples were transported to SGS de Mexico (SGS) in Durango City, Durango, Mexico, by Pacifica Silver geologists in August 2025. SGS is an independent commercial analytical laboratory independent of Pacifica Silver and accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. At SGS, the samples were weighed, dried at 55°C and crushed in their entirety to -10 mesh. The crushed material was split to obtain approximately 200-gram subsamples which were pulverized to 85% at -200 mesh. Gold was analyzed by fire-assay fusion of 30-gram aliquots with an atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) finish. Samples that assayed greater than 10 g/t gold were re-assayed by 30-gram fire-assay fusion with a gravimetric finish. Silver and 33 major, minor and trace elements were determined by inductively-coupled plasma-emission spectrometry (ICPAES) following aqua-regia digest of 0.2-gram aliquots. Samples that assayed greater than 100 g/t silver were re-assayed by 30-gram fire-assay fusion with an AAS finish. Samples that assayed greater than 10,000 ppm copper were re-analyzed by ICPAES following a sodium peroxide-nitric acid digest.

Qualified Person

Patrick Loury, AIPG CPG, Exploration Technical Advisor for Pacifica Silver, is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

Digital Marketing Clarification

The Company wishes to clarify its digital marketing agreements as previously announced on February 9, 2026. Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") is a premier data analytics & direct awareness firm with an established track record in the North American, European, and Asia-pacific markets focused on - natural resources, technology and special situations sectors. Machai is arm's-length to the Company, has no other relationship with the Company and neither Machai nor its principal, Suneal Sandhu, has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than as disclosed herein. Machai can be contacted at (604) 375-0084 or at ... or at Suite 101, 17565 58 Ave, Surrey, B.C., V3S 4E3, Canada.

In addition, GRA Enterprises LLC, operating as National Inflation Association ("NIA"), is arm's-length to the Company, has no other relationship with the Company and neither NIA nor its principal, Gerard Adams, has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than as disclosed herein. NIA can be contacted at (973) 277-7674 or at ... or at 112 Camp Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117, USA.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated throughout the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

Signed,

Todd Anthony

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Todd Anthony

Phone:778-999-2627

Email: ...

