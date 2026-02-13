Gaurav Gogoi's Pak Visit Traitorous, Say Kargil Martyr's Parents

Kargil Hero's Parents Express Resentment

The parents of Kargil braveheart Captain Jintu Gogoi on Friday expressed their resentment following reports of Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi's previous visits to Pakistan, saying that visits to a nation that is considered an "enemy" are painful for those who have sacrificed their children for India's security. Thogiran Gogoi, father of Captain Jintu Gogoi, who was killed in the Kargil War of 1999, said that anyone found indulging in conspiracy against the country must be apprehended and treated as a traitor, regardless of who he is. "Anyone found doing a conspiracy against the country must be apprehended and brought to the notice of all. He should be treated as a traitor, regardless of who he is. Pakistan is treated as an enemy country, and this must be treated as a traitor and must be looked into by the Central government," he told ANI.

Duluprabha Gogoi, mother of Jintu Gogoi, said, "Gaurav Gogoi should not have visited Pakistan. His wife also used to work in Pakistan. It (his visit to Pakistan) is not right. Assam belongs to us; he should stay here and work, work for Assam. His father (Tarun Gogoi) did good work. He, too, should act like his father. They (Pakistan) had killed my son. So, Gaurav Gogoi should not visit there. All of us belong to the same place, Assam. I did not like that he visited Pakistan."

Political Fallout and SIT Probe

This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on Gaurav Gogoi's alleged links to Pakistan will be amended and referred to the centre for further investigation. Gaurav Gogoi had revealed visiting Rawalpindi during a press conference on February 9, prompting Sarma's response.

Earlier, Gogoi hit back at Sarma's 'Pakistan link' allegations, asking the Supreme Court to take suo-motu cognisance against the CM for disclosing his children's details to the media. Chief Minister Sarma released findings from a SIT probe alleging that Gaurav Gogoi, his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, and a Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, share "deep links". Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the Congress leader slammed Sarma for disclosing information about his children, calling him unfit for the Chief Ministerial position. He said, "He went to such a low level that he even disclosed information relating to my children. We also know about his children; everyone knows it, but we don't want to disclose it. He has proved that he is not the right person to be in the Chief Minister's chair. What they are saying has shamed Assam. Why are they spreading false information? The Supreme Court should take a suo-motu case against it." (ANI)

