Mandarin Oriental, Doha Celebrates Dual Five-Star Recognition At Forbes Travel Guide 2026 Star Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Mandarin Oriental, Doha has announced its continued recognition in the Forbes Travel Guide 2026 Star Awards, once again earning the prestigious Five-Star rating for both the hotel and The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Doha.

This achievement marks the seventh consecutive year of Five-Star recognition for the hotel and the fifth consecutive year for the spa, reaffirming its standing among Qatar's most distinguished hotels to hold dual Five-Star status. The hotel has also achieved Responsible Hospitality VERIFIED, the official sustainability verification recognised by Forbes Travel Guide, underscoring its ongoing commitment to responsible practices and thoughtful luxury within the global hospitality landscape.

Located in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha, the city's cultural and social epicentre, Mandarin Oriental, Doha presents a refined balance of Oriental heritage and contemporary elegance. Overlooking Barahat Msheireb, the region's largest covered town square, the hotel offers seamless access to curated retail, distinctive dining, and cultural experiences at the centre of Doha's vibrant rhythm. The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Doha remains a sanctuary of holistic wellbeing, inspired by ancient Oriental philosophies and enhanced by modern expertise. Guided by the five elements, the spa offers personalised wellness journeys designed to restore harmony to mind, body, and spirit. Spanning 3,030 square metres, the spa features nine treatment rooms, including two VIP suites and an exclusive couple's suite, complemented by extensive heat and water facilities dedicated to relaxation and renewal.

Thomas Kinsperger, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Doha, stated:“This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional experiences defined by purpose, precision, and genuine care. It is a proud acknowledgement of the remarkable commitment and craftsmanship of our colleagues, whose passion and attention to detail bring the Mandarin Oriental legacy to life every day.”

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and Mandarin Oriental, Doha is honoured to be recognised among its distinguished Star Award recipients.

The continued Five-Star distinction reinforces the hotel's position among Qatar's leading hotels and reflects its enduring commitment to service excellence, holistic wellbeing, and responsible hospitality.