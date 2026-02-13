Vijay's TVK Rally In Salem: Tightened Sops After Karur Stampede

Strict SOPs Enforced After Past Tragedy

Entry Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been changed and significantly tightened for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's election campaign meeting in Salem on Friday, following last year's Karur stampede tragedy that claimed 41 lives. As a precautionary measure, identity cards of party members and functionaries are being strictly verified at the venue.

The rally, scheduled at KVP Garden in Seelanaickenpatti between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM, has been restricted to 4,998 individuals in line with police guidelines. Only those issued QR code-embedded entry passes are being allowed inside, with no exceptions. Heavy police deployment, vehicle checks at key entry points, and traffic diversions have been enforced to ensure public safety and prevent overcrowding. Authorities have stated that the measures aim to maintain law and order during the high-profile political event, particularly in light of the stampede incident in September last year that claimed 41 lives during a TVK gathering.

TVK cadre Nitish expressed enthusiasm, saying, "It's been a pleasure to be here; almost 5,000 people have come from various parts of Salem. I am too excited to listen to his speech. He might give an important announcement about the elections and alliance."

Party Addresses Supporters, Plans Live Streaming

Earlier in the day, TVK Salem District Secretary Parthiban said many cadres and fans were disappointed because they could not secure entry passes, but added that special live-streaming arrangements had been made through the media and social platforms to ensure wider access to Vijay's address.

"TVK public meeting will definitely happen soon in Salem, headed by our leader Vijay. Several of our cadres and Vijay's fans were disappointed as they couldn't participate in the meeting. We have arranged special streaming and live uploads through media and social media. We are very eager to see our leader Vijay speak. Salem has 11 constituencies, TVK is strong in each and every single constituency," Parthiban told ANI.

Official Arrangements and Public Advisory

The election meeting comes ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Meanwhile, district-level administrators have ensured that only authorised participants will be allowed to attend. The arrangements for the programme were inspected yesterday by the party's General Secretary N Anand, General Secretary (Election Management) Aadhav Arjuna, Executive Committee Chief Coordinator KA Sengottaiyan, and other party functionaries. They also addressed the media following their inspection.

Party cadres and members of the public who have not received entry passes have been requested to refrain from coming to the venue. They have been urged to watch the programme through live television broadcasts instead. The party has appealed for full cooperation in adhering to these regulations.

The police have advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel through these routes and to use alternative roads to prevent congestion. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)