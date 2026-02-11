ASK Partners Comments On Halifax House Price Data Showing 1% Increase
"The market is increasingly being shaped by structural rather than cyclical forces. The UK's forecast 1.4 per cent growth rate, relative outperformance versus the eurozone, and sustained interest from Gulf and Southeast Asian capital continue to support long-term confidence. However, mainstream buyer activity remains subdued, with demand instead flowing into structurally undersupplied rental markets, particularly build-to-rent and co-living in well-connected suburban and commuter locations.
"While proposed planning and affordable housing reforms may improve scheme viability at the margin, elevated construction and financing costs will continue to pressure margins in the near term. A clearer downward path for rates towards the 3.5 per cent range would help unlock stalled projects. Until then, capital is favouring resilient, income-led segments such as logistics, data centres, storage and other operational real estate, with real estate debt offering an attractive way to generate secured income while managing downside risk in a still-cautious market."
About ASK Partners
ASK is a specialist, independent property lender, established by an experienced team of three partners in 2016 to provide bespoke and flexible real estate finance solutions. Building a team to complement their own unique blend of skills, they have now lent in excess of £1.45bn across over 110 transactions. Every transaction is underwritten by ASK and the company has earned a reputation as a trustworthy partner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment