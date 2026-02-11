ASK Partners Comments On Halifax House Price Data Showing 1% Increase

MENAFN - ValueWalk) >, said: "Today's modest rise in UK house prices points to underlying resilience, but momentum remains constrained by affordability pressures and a 'higher for longer' interest rate backdrop. While recent rate cuts signal easing inflation, they are unlikely to transform market conditions overnight. Mortgage pricing has improved, yet buyer and developer confidence remains fragile following a Budget that offered little direct stimulus for housing.

"The market is increasingly being shaped by structural rather than cyclical forces. The UK's forecast 1.4 per cent growth rate, relative outperformance versus the eurozone, and sustained interest from Gulf and Southeast Asian capital continue to support long-term confidence. However, mainstream buyer activity remains subdued, with demand instead flowing into structurally undersupplied rental markets, particularly build-to-rent and co-living in well-connected suburban and commuter locations.

"While proposed planning and affordable housing reforms may improve scheme viability at the margin, elevated construction and financing costs will continue to pressure margins in the near term. A clearer downward path for rates towards the 3.5 per cent range would help unlock stalled projects. Until then, capital is favouring resilient, income-led segments such as logistics, data centres, storage and other operational real estate, with real estate debt offering an attractive way to generate secured income while managing downside risk in a still-cautious market."

