London Residents Blame Police Cuts Following Daylight Jewelry Heist
(MENAFN) Residents of southwest London have expressed frustration over police budget reductions following a bold robbery at a local jewelry store, raising renewed concerns about street crime and the visibility of law enforcement.
On January 31, burglars wielding hammers smashed the front window of Gregory & Co jewellers in Richmond just before noon, taking items while staff attempted to intervene.
Footage circulating on social media shows two masked individuals striking the shopfront, removing broken glass, and filling a bag with stolen goods. The store is located on Paved Court, a narrow pedestrian street lined with cafes, boutiques, and restaurants.
Police confirmed last Thursday that the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made.
“We realize incidents of this nature can have a real impact on the local community, especially businesses and those who live in the area,” Superintendent Craig Knight, who oversees neighborhood policing in Richmond, said.
A spokesperson for Gregory & Co, a family-run jeweler with more than 45 years in Richmond, described the robbery as “deeply upsetting” but added that public support and kindness have been “overwhelming.”
