Neelam Kothari Shares How Akshay Kumar Turned Up At Her Jewellery Store At 9:00 Am

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is known for his discipline and punctuality, often becomes the cause of trouble for other people. Actress Neelam Kothari recently spoke about the superstar's punctuality, and how he landed at her jewellery store while she was still at her home in her pyjamas.

The upcoming episode of Wheel of Fortune was filled with laughter and candid confessions as the Bollywood Wives opened up about one thing that genuinely intimidates them about Akshay Kumar, his punctuality.

Neelam revealed her brush with Akshay Kumar, as she shared that Akshay once visited her jewellery store at 9:00 am. The unexpected visit left her amused and slightly embarrassed, further proving that Akshay operates on a clock of his own. She asked Akshay,“ Kaun aata hai Jewellery store pe 9 baje?”.

Sharing a personal anecdote, Bhavana recalled an early morning shoot where she made a special effort to leave home extra early just to impress Akshay with her punctuality, only to reach the set and find that he had already arrived before her. The moment perfectly summed up why AK's reputation precedes him.

Bhavana Pandey shared that Akshay's punctuality kept her up all night.“Main poori raat so nahi paayi. Ek hota hai IST aur doosra hota hai AKT, i.e., Akshay Kumar Time (I couldn't sleep the whole night. One is IST and the other is AKT, i.e., Akshay Kumar Time)”.

The playful banter turned into a light-hearted tribute to Akshay Kumar's discipline and professionalism, traits that have made him one of the most respected names in the industry. The conversation gave viewers a rare, humorous glimpse into behind-the-scenes moments.

'Wheel of Fortune India' airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.