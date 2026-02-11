403
Five Dead, Over Dozen Injured in Myanmar Airstrikes
(MENAFN) The Burma Air Force launched airstrikes on central Myanmar, killing at least five civilians and wounding 13 others, local media reported Wednesday.
The attacks struck Chatkan village in Pauk Township, Magway Region, on Tuesday, according to a local outlet.
“One of the bombs landed on a shop, killing five people instantly,” a humanitarian aid worker in Chatkan said, adding that three of the 13 injured civilians were in “critical condition.”
Ten additional people were also injured in the strikes.
The area is partially controlled by the People’s Defense Force (PDF), the armed wing of Myanmar’s National Unity Government formed in 2021 to resist the military junta following the February 1 coup.
Earlier this month, the PDF reported killing at least 18 junta soldiers in Pauk’s Thichauk village on Feb. 4, as airstrikes and clashes forced more than 5,000 residents to flee their homes.
Last month, the United Nations reported that at least 170 civilians died in over 400 aerial attacks during Myanmar’s election period.
Ethnic clashes have escalated as the country remains engulfed in civil conflict nearly four years after the military coup that removed the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy.
Since the 2021 takeover, rights monitors estimate more than 6,000 people have been killed and nearly three million displaced due to ongoing fighting between the junta and opposition groups.
