Indonesia Volcano Erupts 5 Times, Sending Ashes 1,000 Meters High
(MENAFN) Mount Semeru in East Java unleashed five volcanic eruptions Wednesday, blasting ash plumes up to 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) skyward in a sustained display of volcanic activity, according to state media reports.
The volcano's eruption sequence began at 12:28 a.m. local time (1728 GMT Tuesday), when Antara news agency documented an ash column climbing approximately 600 meters above the crater. The moderate-intensity discharge produced white-to-gray volcanic material that drifted northward across the region.
Peak volcanic activity struck at 5:36 a.m. local time, when the most powerful blast propelled ash 1,000 meters above the summit before winds carried the plume northeast, confirmed Liswanto, an official stationed at the Mount Semeru Observation Post.
Seismograph equipment captured the final eruption at 8:06 a.m., registering a maximum amplitude of 22 millimeters during the 125-second event, media reported.
Emergency officials issued urgent warnings prohibiting all activity within 500 meters of the Besuk Kobokan riverbank, where superheated pyroclastic flows and molten lava streams pose extreme danger. Authorities estimate these hazardous materials could surge up to 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) from the volcanic crater.
Indonesia straddles the Pacific "Ring of Fire"—a seismically volatile belt encircling the ocean—and maintains over 120 active volcanoes across the archipelago.
