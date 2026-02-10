Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amiri Guard Organises Events To Celebrate National Sport Day


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Amiri Guard Tuesday organised sporting events at Barzan Camp to mark the National Sport Day 2026, with the participation of His Excellency Amiri Guard Commander Major General Staff Mohammed bin Sultan al-Suwaidi.

Also participating were the deputy commander of the Amiri Guard and assistant commanders of the Guard, alongside a number of high-ranking officers, non-commissioned officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian staffers of the Amiri Guard.

The events ranged from football matches and horse riding to walking, volleyball, and table tennis, alongside padel and basketball, as well as a host of contests and recreational activities with the objective of encouraging participation, interaction and fostering a spirit of positive competition among participants.

The Amiri Guard has been committed to annually marking this day through organising multiple sports programmes and activities, with the participation of a wide diversity of military, security, and civil enterprises, stemming from its belief in sports as one of the core pillars to safeguard physical and mental health, as well as its consequential role in enhancing quality of life.

Gulf Times

