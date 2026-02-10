Veekys Launches“Factory-Match” OLED Instrument Cluster To End Dashboard Distraction In Tesla Model Y Juniper

MENAFN - GetNews) Veekys introduces the Wireless OLED Instrument Cluster for the 2025 Tesla Model Y "Juniper." Designed to solve "center screen fatigue," this factory-match, bezel-less OLED display integrates seamlessly with the steering column. It puts critical data-speed, battery, and blind-spot warnings-directly in the driver's line of sight. Featuring zero-latency performance and a warranty-safe, plug-and-play design, it enhances safety instantly. Available now at Veekys with fast US shipping.

LOS ANGELES, CA – As the electric vehicle community eagerly anticipates the delivery of the refreshed Tesla Model Y "Juniper," one persistent critique remains: the absence of a driver-side dashboard. Today, Veekys, a premium brand specializing in Tesla ecosystem enhancements, introduces the definitive solution: the Wireless OLED Instrument Cluster

Designed specifically for the 2025 Model Y, this ultra-compact smart screen integrates seamlessly with the steering column, delivering critical driving data to enhance safety and keep eyes on the road.

Solving the "Center Screen" Fatigue

While the centralized screen of the Model Y is iconic, it forces drivers to constantly glance right to check speed, navigation, and blind-spot warnings. The Veekys OLED Cluster eliminates this distraction by placing vital information directly in the driver's natural line of sight.

"Our goal was to create a display that looks like it came from the factory, not an aftermarket shop," says a Veekys spokesperson. "We engineered this unit to be invisible when you don't need it, and indispensable when you do-ending the need to look away from the road for basic stats."

Key Features for the US Market:

1. Ultra-Crisp OLED Technology: Unlike standard LCDs, the bezel-less OLED panel delivers true blacks that blend perfectly into the dashboard. The high-contrast display ensures razor-sharp visibility, even under direct sunlight or through polarized sunglasses.

2. Real-Time, Zero-Latency Data: Powered by an automotive-grade processor, the unit syncs instantly with the vehicle to display Speed (MPH), Gear Status, Battery Percentage, and Turn Signals with no lag.

3. Lease-Friendly & Warranty Safe: A top priority for American drivers, the installation is 100% reversible. The non-destructive, plug-and-play design utilizes existing ports, requiring no drilling or wire cutting-ensuring it does not void the Tesla warranty.

4. Enhanced Driver Safety: By integrating Blind Spot Monitoring and Speed Limit Alerts directly in front of the driver, the system significantly improves reaction times in heavy traffic.

5. OTA Future-Proofing: Supported by the Veekys App, the device receives Over-The-Air firmware updates to ensure continued compatibility with future Tesla software releases.

