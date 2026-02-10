Menlo Park, CA - Long COVID continues to impact millions of people worldwide, with persistent symptoms including loss of smell and taste disrupting daily life and emotional well-being. As patients seek relief beyond conventional treatments, stellate ganglion block procedures are emerging as a promising intervention for restoring these critical senses and addressing the nervous system dysregulation underlying Long COVID syndrome.

Dr. Sara Herman, founder and medical director of Soft Reboot Wellness, has witnessed remarkable outcomes using ultrasound guided SGB in Menlo Park, CA to help patients reclaim their quality of life. "The stellate ganglion is part of the sympathetic nervous system, and blocking it can help reset the body's stress response," explains Dr. Herman. "Many Long COVID patients experience significant improvement in smell and taste function, along with reductions in fatigue, brain fog, and anxiety."

Dr. Herman, a Harvard-trained, board-certified anesthesiologist with additional certification in integrative medicine, offers stellate ganglion block for long Covid in Bay Area within a trauma-informed, evidence-based setting. Her medical expertise combines precision neuroscience with compassionate, holistic care - an approach that distinguishes Soft Reboot Wellness from larger clinical facilities and med-spas.

Treatments at Soft Reboot Wellness are designed as structured healing journeys rather than quick fixes. Dr. Herman's long Covid SGB in Menlo Park, CA is performed as a targeted nerve block procedure, typically administered on one side of the neck, with the option of treating the opposite side on a separate day when clinically indicated.

The number of injections and timing are determined on a case-by-case basis, depending on patient response and symptom profile, rather than through a fixed treatment schedule.

Unlike facilities focused solely on symptom management, Soft Reboot Wellness emphasizes root-cause healing through individualized protocols informed by science and the body's innate capacity for restoration. Dr. Herman also offers SGB and ketamine combo therapy in Menlo Park, CA for patients requiring comprehensive treatment for co-occurring conditions such as PTSD, depression, or anxiety alongside Long COVID symptoms.

